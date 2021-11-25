After BLACKPINK's Lisa Contracts COVID-19, Band Members Jisoo, Jennie & Rose Test Negative

Other artists of K-Pop band BLACKPINK have tested negative for COVID-19 a day after Lisa tested positive for the virus. As per the official statement by YG Entertainment, the Real-Time RT-PCR tests confirmed negative results for Jisoo, Rose and Jennie.

The statement added that Lisa was informed about her diagnosis for COVID-19 before she was about to shoot a video. As per the statement, the singer's health is fine and she did not display any symptoms.

After Lisa of BLACKPINK tests COVID-19 positive, other band members test negative

YG Entertainment, as per a report on Soompi, stated that Lisa was earnestly cooperating with the health authorities’ epidemiological investigations. They were taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it also said. The statement added that all four artists had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and that they were paying attention to their health and safety standards with pre-emptive tests.

Artists around the world who tested positive for COVID-19 recently

Among the other artists to have tested positive for COVID-19 recently was Ed Sheeran. Last month, he had made the announcement on Instagram. The Shape of You star had shared that he was self-isolating and following all guidelines of the authorities. His daughter too was diagnosed with the virus then. Sheeran had then shared that he would take up his commitments from home as far as possible.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa had announced COVID-19 diagnosis after attending the Dune premiere last month.

Veteran artists like Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last month. They had then postponed their concerts.

In India, veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan too has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He has been hospitalised at a Chennai Hospital. As per the official statement by the hospital on Wednesday, his investigative parameters were under control. They added that his condition was stable.

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar also contracted COVID-19. She had made the announcement on Twitter last month writing that she was feeling fine, and that she had isolated herself. After two weeks, she informed that she had tested negative.