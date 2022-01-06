'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Anees Bazmee Opens Up On Challenges Posed By COVID While Shooting

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to show off his exceptional comic timing in the forthcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. There has been a major hype around the venture as the audience are charged up to experience the sequel of the cult classic film which was released in 2007 starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. After a long wait, the movie is finally ready to release this year.

However, the movie did not come to completion without facing setbacks in times of a pandemic threatening to put a halt on several Bollywood projects. Anees Bazmee's directorial also had to face several challenges to complete their film resulting in the movie taking over two years to complete filming.

Anees Bazmee on filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amid pandemic

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the celebrated director opened up about the challenges of filming the movie at the peak of the COVID outbreak causing a four-month-long schedule to be stretched to a two-year-long journey. The director revealed that the dates of the cast were set according to a four to five-month-long schedule, however, he stated that 'everything went for a toss'. He further stated that the team started shooting after 13 months but soon the shooting came to a 'standstill' after they discovered a few cases on the sets.

He also revealed being hit by the second wave which resulted in the makers breaking the sets once again. However, the team did not lose hope as they returned to filming with the movie now in the post-production stage and read to release in March, confirmed the director. He also did not forget to credit his entire team for holding out together to complete the entire filming.

More on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Along with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the film also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in significant roles. Earlier, Aaryan dropped the motion poster of the movie and release date fueling the anticipation of the audience. In the motion poster, the actor can be seen sitting atop a castle against the full moon while the crows flock around him. He shared the post with the caption, ''5th MARCH 2022 !!🖤 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻👻 At a theatre near you !!''

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan