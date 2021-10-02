'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Director Explains Kartik Aaryan's Look After Backlash From Fans

As Kartik Aaryan’s fans have eagerly been waiting for his highly-anticipated movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, they witnessed the first look of the actor in the recently released motion poster. The moment it surfaced online, the fans began to troll the actor as well as the makers for keeping his look identical to Akshay Kumar’s character in the first movie.

Director Anees Bazmi recently opened up about Kartik Aaryan’s look in the film and explained why they kept his look identical to the character in the original film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director on fans trolling Kartik Aaryan’s first look

According to the reports by Pinkvilla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Aneez Bazmi recently talked about Kartik Aaryan’s look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and explained the reason why he kept his look similar to Akshay Kumar’s from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He further explained how Kartik Aaryan’s role was not a continuation of Dr Aditya Shrivastav from the original film. He also mentioned that when they are making a film of the same title, then people want to see something similar to the earlier one while they don’t want to see exactly the same stuff but something different.

Stating further, he mentioned that they did not make Kartik wear a similar outfit for imitating Akshay. He even added that they just wanted people to know that the film was connected to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and it was not a completely new film and yet they know that it is different. Continuing further, he stated that as a director one has to keep two things in mind – that their movie will remind them of the first one and also, that it is not the same one and added how the balancing act was very difficult. He then revealed how he and Kartik worked on his look together and they both loved it when he wore it for the first time.

It was recently revealed that the movie will hit the screens on 25 March 2022 featuring popular actors namely Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on 31 July 2020 but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: A still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 motion poster