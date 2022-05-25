'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BO Collection, Day 5: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Crosses Rs 75 Cr Benchmark

Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently hit the big screens and garnered positive responses from moviegoers. The movie is the standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhlaiyaa. The film also stars Tabu and is being lauded for its interesting plot and actors' terrific performances. Ahead of the film's release, its trailer and songs created a massive buzz among viewers which is now being reflected in its box office numbers.

The movie is receiving a lot of love from its viewers. They are also lauding director Aneez Bazmee for his impeccable direction and music. The hype around the project is reflected in its collection as it opened to be 2022's biggest Bollywood opener. Here is how the film performed after five day run in theatres.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 5

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged to be the biggest hit of Kartik Aaryan's career. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted impressive numbers on its fifth day in theatres. The movie earned approximately Rs 9.40 crores net in India on Day 5. The film's total collection has now reached approx Rs 76.11 crores net in India.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged to be the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022. The film minted a total of Rs 14.11 crores on its opening day, while Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey earned Rs 13.25 crores and Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 10.50 crores on Day 1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also giving a massive competition to Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad with its impressive numbers.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is basking in the film's success as he recently went to Varanasi to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The actor kept his vow and returned to the temple after the success of his latest outing. He was accompanied by Bhushan Kumar, as they performed pooja at the temple. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared some glimpses from Varanasi and wrote, "Blessed."

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film also has Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay playing pivotal roles. The movie's plot revolves around Kartik Aaryan's Ruhaan and Kiara Advani's bubbly character Reet and how their small lie unleashes some year-old truth.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan