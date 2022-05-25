Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpses From Kashi Vishwanath Visit Post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Success

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy flick that hit the big screens on May 20 saw Kartik stepping into the shoes of Ruhaan Randhawa aka Rooh Baba, a young billionaire who, under circumstances, was forced to don the role of a fake tantric. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007's horror film of the same name.

Ever since its release, the film has managed to mint good numbers at the ticket windows. The craze and hype surrounding the project were reflected in its box office collections as it bowled over the audiences during its theatrical run. As the film garners immense adulation, it was also declared a blockbuster and celebrating the development, Kartik Aaryan, who recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple for the success of the film, kept his vow and visited the ghats of Varanasi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is garnering a terrific response from the audience. Post the success of the film, actor Kartik Aaryan, along with producer Bhushan Kumar headed to Varanasi to seek the blessings of Lord shiva. On Wednesday, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into his Varanasi visit. In the pictures, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor was seen wearing a white crimson kurta. Furthermore, he was also seen attending the sacred Ganga aarti. Sharing the glimpses pertaining to the same, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor wrote in the caption "Blessed 🙏🏻❤️"

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film also has Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay playing pivotal roles. The film's plot revolves around Kartik Aaryan's Ruhaan and Kiara Advani's Reet and how they end up encountering the vengeful ghost 'Manjulika'.

