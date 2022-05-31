Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Holds Well On Monday

Kartik Aaryan and his entire team are currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has broken records at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the theatres on May 20, 2022, and is receiving a terrific response from the audience.

Despite locking horns with some big banner films, it is still ruling the box office with some impressive figures and joined the list of films in the 100 crores club. Reportedly, the film came out to be Bollywood's biggest opener of 2022 and emerged as one of the most successful films of Kartik's career. Here is how the film is performing on day 11 of its theatrical run.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office collection day 11

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 bowled over the audience with its theatrical run. The film received a grand opening as it minted a whopping Rs 14.11 crore at the box office, before entering the Rs 100 crore club in no time. As per the reports of Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a successful second weekend at the box office and earned ₹ 122.69 Cr in India net during the first 10 days of its theatrical run. Talking about its day 11 collections, the early estimates suggest that the Kartik Aaryan starrer minted around Rs 5.50 Cr in India net on its eleventh day which makes the total collection of the film stand at ₹ 128.19 Cr. It had an overall 16.13% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, May 30, 2022.

As per Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ranked among the top three films in terms of second-weekend collections this year. The film ranks second with Rs 30.64 crore in the second weekend behind The Kashmir Files and is followed in third place by Gangubai Kathiawadi.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Aneez Bazmee directorial comes as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 spooky horror film of the same name. Along with Kartik Aaryan, it stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others taking on some pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan