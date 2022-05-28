'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 8; Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns Rs 98 Cr

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and the entire crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are currently basking in the success of the horror comedy as it has managed to mint some impressive figures at the ticket windows. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the theatres on May 20, 2022 and garnered positive reviews from both critics and the audience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film of the same name. The craze and hype surrounding the project were reflected in its box office collections as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to bowl over the audiences with its theatrical run.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office collections Day 8

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has witnessed a successful theatrical run ever since its release on May 20. As per the reports of Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed well on its first 7 days of theatrical run and earned around Rs 92.05 Cr India net. Talking about its day 8 collections, the early estimates suggest that it earned 6.40 Cr in India which makes the total collection of the film stand at ₹ 98.45 Cr. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had an overall 19.02% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Morever, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022. The film minted a total of Rs 14.11 crores on its opening day. It is followed by Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey which earned Rs 13.25 crores and Gangubai Kathiawadi which collected Rs 10.50 on its opening day. The film has given a tough fight to Kangana's Dhaakad, Tom Cruise's recent film Top Gun: Maverick and Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek. It is also among the top 3 grossing Hindi films of 2022.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film is helmed by Aneez Bazmee. Along with Kartik Aaryan, it stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others taking on some pivotal roles. The film saw Kartik taking on the role of Ruhan aka Rooh Baba a fraud exorcist who gets entangled in a web of lies to protect his loved one. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, stepped into the shoes of Reet, Ruhan's love interest.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan