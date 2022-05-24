'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 4: Film's Graph Goes Down On First Monday

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. The horror-comedy film comes as a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007's spooky film of the same name. The film's trailer and songs managed to create a massive buzz around the project. The film has been garnering immense love, with many lauding the lead pair's impeccable performance in Anees Bazmee's directorial.

As the movie gained a massive opening on the day of its release, Take a look at how it is performing at the box office on day 4.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection, Day 4

According to the reports by Sacnilk.com, as Kartik Aaryan-starrer film minted around Rs 55.96 crores net after the end of its three-day theatrical run, the movie is expected to earn Rs 10.20 Cr on the fourth day of its release while making it a total of Rs 66.16 Cr. On the fourth day, the movie had a Hindi occupancy of overall 22.33% with Morning Shows: 11.63%, Afternoon Shows: 18.70%, and Night Shows: 30.50%.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged to be the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022. The film minted a total of Rs 14.11 crores on its opening day, while Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey earned Rs 13.25 crores and Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 10.50 crores on Day 1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is surely giving a massive competition to Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad with its impressive numbers.

More on Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film was directed by Aneez Bazmee. Along with Kartik Aaryan, it stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others taking on some pivotal roles. The film saw Kartik taking on the role of Rooh Baba. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, stepped into the shoes of a bubbly girl named Reet.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan