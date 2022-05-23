'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kartik Aaryan Reacts After Vivek Agnihotri's 'Ekla Chalo' Message

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022.

Meanwhile, popular filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who garnered a lot of headlines for The Kashmir Files, congratulated the Dhamaka star for the film's success. The filmmaker used the term 'Ekla Chalo', taken from a song by Rabindranath Tagore which means ‘walk alone’, for Kartik. His comment seemed to hint at the film industry's multiple flops this year, like Runway 34, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which struggled to even touch Rs 20 crore, and Kartik Aaryan emerging as the only success amid the failures. Previously, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had highlighted how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had earned over Rs 50 crore in just three days at a time films were not able to reach Rs 20 crore.

Kartik Aaryan reacts as Vivek Agnihotri congratulates him for film's success

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Kartik Aaryan for the 'wonderful' success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He tweeted, "Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re." . Reacting to it, Kartik wrote, "Thank you so much Sir #BhoolBhulaiyaa2".

Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re. ❤️ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 21, 2022

B-Town celebs congratulate Kartik on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, whose film Dhaakad didn't do well at the Box Office, had congratulated the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team as she wrote, "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office…congratulations to the entire team of the film." Not only this, but Siddharth Malhotra had also praised the film as he took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @Kiaraaliaadvani @aneezbazmee @kartikaaryan @muradkhetani and the team. Kill it."

More on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Sharing the Box Office numbers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry... A ₹ 55 cr+ weekend at a time when most #Hindi films are ending up below ₹ 20 cr lifetime is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr. Total: ₹ 55.96 cr. #India biz".

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead, the Anees Bazmee directorial is a sequel to the first instalment of the spooky comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the protagonists.