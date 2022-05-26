'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 6: Film To Soon Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark

The makers and cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are currently basking in the success of the horror comedy as it has managed to mint some impressive figures at the ticket windows within just a few days of its release. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer hit the theatres recently on May 20 and garnered a positive response from moviegoers. The film serves as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Among the key takeaways of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Tabu's performance which has been lauded by audience and critics alike. The movie is garnering praise for its funny yet scary plotline and the actors' amazing performances. Even prior to the film's release, its music, teaser, trailer and posters received a lot of attention, which is now being reflected in the movie's box office numbers. As the film came out to be Bollywood's biggest opener of 2022, here is how it is performing at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is seemingly enjoying its theatrical run as the film minted some good numbers on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie minted approximately Rs 8.50 crores net in India on its Day 6. The film is seemingly going good at the ticket windows and now has earmarked a total amount of approximately Rs 84.7 crores net in India. The film is now seemingly eyeing Rs 100 crores benchmark.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged to be Bollywood's biggest opener of 2022 as it minted a total of Rs 14.11 crores at the box office on its Day 1. It is followed by Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey which earned Rs 13.25 crores and Gangubai Kathiawadi which collected Rs 10.50 on its opening day. The film has given a massive competition to Kangana Ranaut's latest outing Dhaakad with its impressive numbers.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Helmed by Aneez Bazmee, the latest comedy-horror stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, while Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay play supporting roles. The movie's plot revolves around Kartik Aaryan's Ruhaan and Kiara Advani's bubbly character Reet and how their small lie unleashes some year-old truth.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan