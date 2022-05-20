'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kartik Aaryan Prays At Siddhivinayak Temple On Film's Release Day

Touted as one of the highly anticipated films of the year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. Sequel to the 2007 cult classic venture starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, the Anees Bazmee directorial presented a new story of Manjulika.

After the trailer received a positive response from the audience, the songs and clips from the film did a decent job of adding to the hype around the film. On the release day of the film, Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak temple to calm his nerves and seek blessings for his movie.

Taking to his Instagram on May 20, 2022, the 31-year-old shared multiple pictures from his visit to the SiddhiVinayak temple. The actor is seen seeking blessings at the temple as he wrote in the caption, ''वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥''

Singer Armaan Malik was quick to extend support to Aaryan as he commented on the post, ''This is going to be a massive opening bro! congrats to you and the team in advance''

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa left no stones unturned to promote the film. From performing the hook step of the title song to launching their songs enthusiastically, the team created a favourable hype for the movie. Sharing a glimpse into the same, the actor recently shared a video where he is seen constantly yawning and rubbing his eyes in exhaustion as he promotes his film non-stop. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, ''Bhaape nikal gayi promotions kar kar ke #BhoolBhulaiyaa2''

Talking to PTI, director Anees Bazmee clarified that the movie is not a psychological thriller but rather a horror-comedy. He said, ''I was clear I didn't want to make a psychological thriller. If I had made it that way, there would have been direct comparisons. When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar,''

''If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror-comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film,'' he concluded.

