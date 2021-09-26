'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kartik, Kiara Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date

Following the announcement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the cinemas, which were closed down after the second wave of the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, will be opening from October 22 in the state. The announcement comes as a sigh of relief for the filmmakers whose films releases were on halt due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. In a major announcement, the theatrical release of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been announced.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date announced

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming horror comedy film will be releasing in the theatres on 25 March 2022. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar, the film is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The original film featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Along with Aaryan and Advani, it also stars Tabu in the lead role. The filming took place in the month of October 2019. The film was originally scheduled for release in November this year, however, it was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, post the announcement by the Maharashtra government, many filmmakers have announced the release of highly-anticipated films. Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated Sooryavanshi and Prithviraj will release on November 4, 2021, and January 21, 2022, respectively. Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will hit the theatres on February 25 next year, while Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19, 2021. Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera will release on March 18 next year.

Image: Twitter/@taranadarsh