Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to make his debut in the horror-comedy genre with the sequel to the iconic 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor will share the screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the upcoming film helmed by Anees Bazmee. While the film is over a month away, its makers recently gave a glimpse of Aaryan’s comic avatar in the film and took viewers on a nostalgic ride with the song Aami Je Tomar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The 52 seconds clip gave a sneak peek into the horror, comedy, and drama the audience will witness while watching the film. The clip began with the iconic track Aami Je Tomar and was followed by glimpses of a haunted mansion and Manjulika.

In the end, Kartik Aaryan's comic avatar, named Rooh Baba, is introduced. The actor ties a black and white printed headgear with his matching outfit as he enters the mansion. The teaser also confirms the role of Rajpal Yadav, who played one of the most hilarious roles of Chhota Pandit in the 2007 film. Sharing the teaser, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Rooh Baba is coming Beware Manjulika!!". The actor's fans were delighted to see his look in the film as they wished him luck. They also expressed their excitement to watch the movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will mark Kartik Aaryan's first outing in the horror-comedy genre. The film will also feature Kiara Advani and Tabu in major roles. While the movie is helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhushan Kumar is bankrolling it under his banner T-Series. The film's shoot began on October 9, 2019, but was later delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is now all set to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

The movie is the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. The film is still loved by movie-buffs for its comic characters and plot. It also featured Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Asrani, and more. It was helmed by Neeraj Vora.

