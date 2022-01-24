Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' To Release In Theatres On THIS Date; 'No Postponement'

As COVID-19 cases have been increasing rapidly, this has impacted the film industry a lot. Film makers are either pushing the release date of the films or they are postponing the shooting schedule. Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was supposed to release in December, 2021 but the makers shifted the release date as theatres were shut down owing to the pandemic. But, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, have made some major announcements regarding the release date of the movie.

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have decided not to push the release date of the film. So, the film will be released on the scheduled date, which is March 25, 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle, film critic Taran Adarsh has tweeted, "NO POSTPONEMENT: 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' TO RELEASE ON SAME DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on its earlier announced date [25 March 2022]... In *cinemas*... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... Directed by #AneesBazmee... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani."

More about the film

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen sharing screen space for the upcoming comedy thriller Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The movie is a sequel to the cult classic 2006 film Bhool Bhulaiya. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release and they are very excited to witness the sizzling chemistry of Kartik and Kiara.

Will Vidya Balan reprise the role of Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

As the film is nearing its release, fans are speculating whether Vidya Balan will reprise her role as Monjulika or not and whether she will reunite with director Aneez Bazmee. Vidya Balan's role as Monjulika is the most cherished character and fans loved her in the avatar of a vengeful ghost. Clearing the buzz around Vidya Balan's appearance in the second instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Aneez Bazmee confirmed the development and opened to Mid Day, Bazmee said that Monjulika is his “favourite character.” He further added, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise!”

