Actor Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiya was a commercial success, and now frenzied fans are eyeing the sequel that stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is directed by Aneez Bazmee has been one of the most anticipated films of the year and its recent trailer had everyone raving about the film. To add to the hype pertaining to the horror-comedy, the makers have released its title track now.

Keeping the essence of the song from the first art that showed Akshay Kumar, the title track from the second installment is all set to become a chartbuster. Featuring Kartik in a black suit, the old song with a unique twist is sure to be the new rage of the town. As he grooves to the beats, which are partially similar to the original Akshay Kumar version, a cat also makes an appearance in the song.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track is out now

While sharing the song on Instagram, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star wrote, “Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba !! 😎 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW.” The young superstar is winning eyes and attention in a black tux as he sleekly moves to the super-tough Bosco-Ceaser choreography. The actor looks extremely hot and dapper as he channels maximum swag in a modern-day revamp of Hare Krishna Hare Ram.

Doing the zigzag hook step, Kartik really just flows on the dance floor. The title track has been sung by Neeraj Shridhar with music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam and additional lyrics by Mandy Gill (Jam8). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features an all-new cast, including Kartik, Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Sanjay Mishra. Rajpal Yadav is the only cast member from the first part as he returns as the priest Chhota Pandit. The Anees Bazmee directorial is all set to hit the screens on 20th May. The 2007 film, directed by Priyadarshan, featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist, who is tasked to find out the reason behind supernatural activities in a mansion. The sequel has Kartik Aaryan in a role similar to that of Akshay.

IMAGE: Instagram/kartikaaryan