'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Tops Netflix Worldwide Chart; Officially Becomes 'Global Blockbuster'

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 not only ruled fans' hearts recently but also the Indian box office. The film came out last month and worked wonders in the theatres for weeks. After over a month, the film debuted on the streaming service Netflix. Soon after its arrival on the Over-The-Top giant, the Anees Bazmee directorial also began to top Netflix's charts in India. Now, the movie has officially become a 'global blockbuster' as it recently topped one of Netflix's global charts.

Kartik Aaryan recently took his official Instagram handle to announce that his latest flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has now topped the Netflix Worldwide Chart for a non-English film. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star exclaimed that the film has now officially become a global blockbuster. Sharing a poster of the blockbuster film, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Number 1 Sirf India mein nahi, Poore World mein ho gayi bhai. The Entire World is Zig Zagging and Singing Teri Aankhen Bhool Bhulaiyaa…TOPS THE NETFLIX WORLDWIDE CHART. Officially GLOBAL BLOCKBUSTER OF THE YEAR on Netflix Now. (sic)"

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The film's cast received a lot of praise for their acting skills throughout the film. The movie's plot revolves around Kartik Aaryan's Ruhan and Kiara Advani's Reet, whose lie take them to an abandoned mansion that has a dreaded spirit trapped for 18 years. T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios have bankrolled it. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has so far earned nearly Rs 230.75 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kartik Aaryan receives India's first McLaren Gt

After the immense success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan recently received an orange McLaren GT as a gift by producer Bhushan Kumar. The actor shared a picture with Kumar on his Instagram handle as he shared smiles with him while standing by his brand new car. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir."