Kartik Aaryan Gets India's First McLaren GT Worth Crores After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Success

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is on cloud 9 after the immense success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Tabu in the lead roles. Film producer Bhushan Kumar and Kartik share a great bond and both have collaborated on a couple of films, which were blockbusters of their respective times, maybe that's the reason why the duo's friendship has come a long way.

Now, as per a recent update, after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhushan Kumar has gifted the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor India's first McLaren GT and the latter has expressed gratitude for the same but in a hilarious way. Continue reading to know more:

Kartik Aaryan becomes first to acquire the McLaren GT supercar

Kartik Aaryan has acquired the McLaren GT supercar as India's first and only owner so far, which has a starting price of Rs 3.72 crore. The car has been gifted by the producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, glimpses of which were shared by the Luka Chuppi star on his social media space.

Sharing pictures of his swanky new car, Kartik wrote on his Instagram handle, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha India’s 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude". (Got a new table gift for eating Chinese food. I had heard that the fruit of hard work is sweet. I didn't know it will be so big. India's 1st McLaren GT, next gift Private jet sir.) The first pic saw Aaryan posing in style with Bhushan Kumar and the McLaren GT, the second pic saw him posing solo with his new supercar.

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of Anees Bazmee's directorial, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As per a tweet made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is inching closer to Rs 185 crore. On Friday, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 packs an impressive total in Week 5 [₹ 8.18 cr]… This, despite its presence on #OTT… A rarity, a huge achievement… [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.51 cr, Mon 76 lacs, Tue 66 lacs, Wed 57 lacs, Thu 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 184.32 cr. #India biz."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 packs an impressive total in Week 5 [₹ 8.18 cr]... This, despite its presence on #OTT... A rarity, a huge achievement... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.51 cr, Mon 76 lacs, Tue 66 lacs, Wed 57 lacs, Thu 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 184.32 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qxwmxMA8cN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2022

Kartik Aaryan on the professional front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, which has also been produced by Bhushan Kumar. The producer recently revealed that Kartik Aaryan supported him 'financially' during the filming of Shehzada. "Kartik financially stood by us during the turbulent times and hats off to him. Kartik has always been like that. He stood by us and said ‘I’m there for you guys. We will solve this together", he said in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan