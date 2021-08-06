'Bhuj The Pride Of India' Makers Release New Song 'Desh Mere' Ahead Of Independence Day

The period war drama Bhuj The Pride of India recently released its trailer and has been receiving a positive response from the audience ever since. The makers of the movie have now dropped a new song titled Desh Mere. The patriotic song is sung by Arijit Singh while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. Bhuj features a ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn.

Bhuj The Pride of India's new song Desh Mere out now

The lead actor of the movie Ajay Devgan took to his Instagram and announced the release of the new song. The song features the vocals by acclaimed singer Arijit Singh, while its patriotism-evoking lyrics have been penned down by Manoj Muntashir. Ajay Devgan, while sharing the song on his Instagram wrote "In the soulful voice of @arijitsingh, a song that will evoke patriotism within you.

#DeshMere, out now!."

A few days back, another song from the movie Zalima Coca Cola was released. The song was a dance number that featured Nora Fatehi showing off her incredible dance moves. It was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Vayu.

More about Bhuj The Pride of India

Bhuj The Pride of India is an upcoming war drama film directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is based on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. This act of resilience was a pivotal moment that not only boosted the morale of the country but also helped India win the war. The film features Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon. Initially, the film was slated for theatrical release worldwide on 14 August 2020 during the Independence Day weekend but was postponed due to a delay in production. The movie is now scheduled to release on August 13, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar.

Picture Credits: Ajay Devgn's Twitter

