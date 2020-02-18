Bhumi & Ananya's Photoshoot Promises A Glimpse Of Sensuous 'patni' And Spicy 'woh'

This is the 25th year of the ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani in Bollywood. His annual calendars are eagerly awaited by everyone in the entertainment industry. Recently, Daboo Ratnani's calendar 2020 launch party was a star-studded event. From Rekha to Ananya Panday, each and every star from Bollywood marked their presence at the glorious event.

This year is the 21st edition of his calendar and 25th year of his photography. The calendar will also feature some fresh faces from the industry this year. Two Bollywood divas, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday will mark their debut in this highly-awaited calendar. Both the divas are very excited and have shared their thoughts on the same.

Dabboo Ratnani posted a video of Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday where they are seen sharing their experience on shooting for the ace photographer. Bhumi Pednekar seemed very excited in the video as she mentioned that this is the best photoshoot and she is excited to see what fans think about her. She also mentioned that her photoshoot was exotic, beautiful and sensuous. In the video, Daboo was also seen saying that Bhumi's debut is the must-watch debut in the calendar.

Bhumi Pednekar in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2020:

According to her latest social media post, Bhumi Pednekar went all bold for the calendar 2020 photoshoot. She looked glamorous at the launch party in a pretty pink sequin minidress. Her bold and bare look is receiving immense love from fans.

Ananya Panday on her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2020:

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, was also very excited about her photoshoot in the upcoming calendar 2020. Ananya mentioned in the video that her photoshoot is sporty, exciting, spicy and fun. This will also mark Ananya Panday's debut in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2020.

Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram/ Ananya Panday Instagram

