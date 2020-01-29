Bollywood Photographers Like Dabboo Ratnani, R Burman & Others You Need To Know About

The Indian film industry has plenty of creative people who excel as actors, producers, performers, executives, music directors, and photographers. Just like all of these other roles, a photographer's job is also important for movies or for any event celebrating the films. Photographers bring out the best in actors and movies with their photoshoots. Bollywood has many talented photographers and here we have compiled a list:

Best Photographers in Bollywood

Dabboo Ratnani:

Dabboo Ratnani is a fashion photographer in Bollywood. His calendar is filled with schedule shoots for prominent clients, which includes many high-profile celebs. Some will have to probably wait for months to get his appointments for a shoot. Apparently, a shoot with him costs anywhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs75,000. He is known for his annual 'Bollywood calendar'.

R Burman:

He started his Bollywood journey with Vogue India, focussing on Portrait photography. Burman is currently one of the most encouraging photographers who has worked with enormous brands like Marie Claire, GO, Grazia, West Side, and Maybelline. He caught Bollywood biggies like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Alia Bhatt and Lisa Haydon in his camera.

Also read: Here's How Masaan Actor Vicky Kaushal Forayed Into Bollywood

Atul Kasbekar:

Atul Kasbekar is well known for fashion photography and is the man behind Kingfisher Calendar's photoshoots. He likewise caught Bollywood bigshots like Abhisekh Bachhan, Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar in his camera. Atul is the owner of the company named Bling, which started in the year 2007.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's First Look From His Upcoming 'Bachchan Pandey' Takes Bollywood By Storm

Vikram Bawa:

He likewise worked as an advertising photographer. His camera caught Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Sha Rukh Khan. He is the first one to do a 3D photography in the year 1998 and create the first 3D covers in India for Elle Magazine and other magazines in the year 2020.

Also read: The Intern Bollywood Remake: All You Need To Know About Deepika And Rishi's Next

Also read: Kangana Ranaut To Adnan Sami: Bollywood's Padma Awardees Express Gratitude

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.