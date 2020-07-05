Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana Or Salman Khan-Sushmita Sen, Better On-screen Duo?

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2015 and since then the duo has churned out quite a few movies together. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have worked together in three movies to date. Take a look at their movies together and check out which on-screen duo was loved more, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, or Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan or Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar: Better on-screen jodi?

Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar began her acting career in Bollywood alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The 2015's release was produced under the YRF banner. It was appreciated for the impeccable star cast and storyline. Dum Laga Ke Haisha was a success, proven by the fact that the film ran for 50 days in the theatres and managed to bag an estimated total of ₹70 crores at the box-office.

Later in 2017, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana again came together for another collaboration, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The comedy-drama flick was a Bollywood remake of Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. As per reports, the film earned a positive response from the critics and the audience. The film also raked in an amount of around ₹64 crores.

2019's Bala was Bhumi and Ayushmann's third collaboration. The film also starred Yami Gautam in the lead. According to reports, this Amar Kaushik’s directorial managed to gain an estimated amount of ₹171 crores. Later in 2020, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was released. Here, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar played the leads, while Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a guest appearance.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor's cute moments during 'Tamasha' promotions; see pics

Salman Khan’s movies with Sushmita Sen

Salman Khan as churned out three movies with Sushmita Sen. They were first seen in Biwi No 1. The comedy-drama flick has an ensemble cast which includes, Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu. Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan have cameos in the film.

In the film, Salman Khan plays the role of Prem, who is married to Karisma Kapoor, his loving but traditional wife. However, after meeting Sushmita Sen, a modern woman, he gets attracted to her and they start an affair. Biwi No. 1 became the 2nd highest-grossing film of 1999. Reportedly, the film earned ₹49.8 crores in box office collections.

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge was the second film where Salman Khan was seen sharing screen space with Sushmita Sen. The film stars Salman Khan, Inder Kumar, Sushmita Sen and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The film did not do well at the box office, it grossed ₹17.11 crores worldwide.

Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? was one of the most successful films of 2005. This Hindi romantic comedy was helmed by director David Dhawan. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. The romantic flick’s box office collection was ₹5.5 crores which made it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2005.

Also Read | Brad Pitt turned down lead role in a film for 'Spy Game'? Know more trivia

Also Read | Amyra Dastur says she is a 'proud daughter' of a COVID-19 frontline warrior

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.