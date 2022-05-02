Bhumi Pednekar & Rakul To Star Alongside Arjun Kapoor In 'Meri Patni Ka Remake'? Know More

While it was earlier revealed that Arjun Kapoor will be collaborating with Mudassar Aziz for the upcoming comedy Meri Patni Ka Remake, reports have now revealed the names of leading ladies in talks to star in the project. According to Pinkvilla, the comic caper will star two heroines, with makers keen on roping in Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.

A source close to the development revealed that the film's title itself suggests that it will have multiple female leads and the 'team has initiated conversations' with the aforementioned stars. It also suggested that Meri Patni Ka Remake will be very close to Govinda's films from the 90s.

The project's paperwork and other formalities are expected to be locked in, in a fortnight. Thr project will go on floors sometime around June/July this year, with an intense 'start to finish' schedule. Apart from the leading trio, an expansive ensemble cast will be onboard to amp up the comic quotient. It is being bankrolled by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani and is currently in the pre-production stage.

This also marks the second collaboration between Arjun and Bhumi, who are starring together in Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer. Touted to be a romantic thriller, it is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shaailesh R Singh. The duo has already started shooting for the project and shared adorable pictures from their filming location in Manali. Take a look.

While Bhumi will also be collaborating with filmmaker Mudassar for the second time after Pati Patni Aur Woh, it will mark Rakul Preet Singh's first project with him. Rakul has been basking in the success of her recently released thriller Runway 34, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is reportedly based on the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight, which had a narrow escape in 2015 after facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport in the wee hours of the morning. It opened up to a positive response in theatres on April 29.

Image: Instagram/@BHUMIPEDNEKAR/@ARJUNKAPOOR/@RAKULPREET)