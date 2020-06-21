Bhumi Pednekar And Ayushmann Khurrana's Songs That Crossed Ten Million Views

In recent years, Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana have emerged as one of the best on-screen couples. The duo has collaborated for three projects, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bala. Check out the tracks from their projects which crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana songs with more than 10 million views

Dard Karaara

Dard Karaara is a track from Bhumi Pednekar's debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisa. The song was recreated to pay tribute to 20's Bollywood. Noted singers Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam gave their vocals to the dancing number. On the other side, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were seen sporting the look from the 90s' films. Anu Malik gave the music to the song. It garnered more than 155+ views and hit many chartbusters.

Rocket Saiyyan

Rocket Saiyaan from 2017's release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was an instant hit. In the song, the lead characters were seen enjoying the preparation of their marriage, including pre-wedding shoot, Haldi ceremony and Sangeet among many others. Ritu Pathak, Brijesh Shandilya and Tanishk Bagchi have sung the foot-tapping wedding song. The song has viewed for more than 11 million times on Youtube.

Don’t Be Shy Again

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's recent release Bala won many hearts with its heartwarming and dancing numbers such as Zindagi and Taquila. Among all the others, the song, Don’t Be Shy Again, topped the charts. Sung by Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade, Gurdeep Mehendi and Sachin - Jigar, the song managed to bag more than 59 million views along with 351k likes. Interestingly, after its release, the song created controversy, as the British-based composer Dr Zeus has claimed that his hit song Don't Be Shy was recreated for the film without his permission.

Talking about the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, also starring Annaya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. She has numerous projects lined up in her kitty, including Durgadevi and Takht. On the other side, Ayushmann Khurrana's last release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was a BO hit. Bhumi was seen playing a cameo in the film. Recently, Ayushmann marked his digital debut, as his much-awaited Gulabo Sitabo started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

