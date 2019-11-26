Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar Get Featured In YRF's Recent Instagram Post

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala has crossed the mark of ₹100 crores in India and ₹150 crores worldwide. The makers and the stars have celebrated the success of the comedy film widely. The rom-com film, Bala, is produced by Maddock Films, and after the film doing so well, they have shared some pictures of the stars who were a part of the film from the success party.

Yash Raj Films never fails to pamper the star or talents under their banner when the movies do well. They share dialogues, stills and pictures of them on their official social media accounts. The production house recently shared pictures of the Bala star cast on their social media accounts. Fans can see the dazzling pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Here are the pictures shared by YRF on their social media handle-

Pictures of Bhumi Pednekar shared by YRF:

Pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana shared by YRF

YRF productions is amongst the most prominent production houses in India. The production house is coming up with its new venture, Pati Patni Aur Woh, on the box office on December 6, 2019. The romantic comedy movie stars Karthik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

