Bhumi Pednekar Calls Big B 'baller' After Seeing His Gym Pic; Bachchan Asks The Meaning

Amitabh Bachchan's gym picture with grandson Agastya broke the Internet recently, but Bhumi Pednekar's comment has left the megastar wondering the meaning of 'Baller' is. Bhumi dropped a comment on 'Piku' star's picture and called him a 'Baller' and Bachchan replied, "eh? What’s a baller..."

This didn't end here, Bachchan also wrote, "Is he the one who throws a ball?" and the response left everyone in splits. According to the slang dictionary, a "baller" is a successful person who lives a lavish lifestyle. It can also be used to describe someone who or something that is skillful or excellent. Bachchan's response to Bhumi got over 4,000 likes on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is all set to release on OTT platform on June 12. The film features Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with him who plays the role of the tenant who is always at crossroads with his landlord, played by Bachchan. The movie will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer of the film was recently released and was received by the audiences with rave reviews. A quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one-upmanship. The trailer shows some funny, relatable, and simple moments between the two actors.

Gulabo Sitabo is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films production that is also Shoojit Sircar’s new production venture. The film is also produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo is written by acclaimed writer, Juhi Chaturvedi who has also written films like Vicky Donor, Piku, Madras Café, The Sky Is Pink, etc.

