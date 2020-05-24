'Bring Us Together In Peace And Love': Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Eid Mubarak To His Fans

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media accounts to wish his fans and followers on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr on Sunday. He shared a picture of himself and conveyed his heartfelt wishes through the caption.

He wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .."

Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans and followers entertained throughout the coronavirus imposed lockdown with his social media updates. The actor has been making headlines, of late, as the release of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo is just around the corner. The comedy-drama film features Amitabh Bachchan along with Bollywood's hit machine Ayushmann Khurrana and is directed by Vicky Donor fame Shoojit Sircar.

The trailer of the film was recently released and was received by the audiences with rave reviews. A quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one-upmanship. The trailer shows some funny, relatable, and simple moments between the two actors.

Gulabo Sitabo is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films production that is also Shoojit Sircar’s new production venture. The film is also produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo is written by acclaimed writer, Juhi Chaturvedi who has also written films like Vicky Donor, Piku, Madras Café, The Sky Is Pink, etc. Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

