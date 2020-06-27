Bhumi Pednekar's No Make-up Selfie On Saturday Morning Will Win Your Hearts

Throughout the quarantine, actor Bhumi Pednekar has been quite active on her social media and has been in constant touch with her fans. The actor often shares her photoshoot pictures or glammed up selfies but has also never shied away from going makeup-free in front of the camera. For her recent post, she took to her social media on June 27 to share her Saturday morning look with her fans. Take a look at her post.

Bhumi Pednekar goes make-up free, shares a selfie

Bhumi Pednekar is seen dressed up in an oversized white t-shirt in the picture. With one hand on her chin, the actor is seen showing off her beautifully painted nails. Going for a still-in-bed look, the actor looks stunning in her no-makeup look and has an absolutely glowing face.

Apart from keeping in constant touch with her fans, Bhumi has also been actively helping out amid the Coronavirus situation. The actor recently collaborated with a foundation to distribute footwear to underprivileged ones. The team distributed over 1000 pairs in and around Ghaziabad.

This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :)

We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ?

I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. pic.twitter.com/M76Zh7SPWw — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 2, 2020

She is a vocal Climate change activist and has her own non-profit initiative called Climate Warrior. Ahead of World Environment Day, the actor urged people to reveal the one wish they have for the Earth to make it a better place to live in under her Climate Warrior initiative. Her initiative received support from many stars across the industry including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.

What is on the work front for Bhumi Pednekar?

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan. She later had cameos in two films in the year 2020. She was seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

As for her upcoming projects, she will be seen in Ashok C's Durgavati and Dharma's periodic drama and multi-starrer Takht. She will also be a part of Harshavardhan Kulkarni's directorial venture Badhaai Do. The film is set for a 2021 release and will also star Rajkummar Rao.

Bhumi Pednekar has also been roped in for Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele. The film is set to star Varun Dhawan and Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of IPS Durga Rani Talpade. The film's plot will revolve around an NRI who takes some drugs at a nightclub and ends up in jail in 48 hours.

