Bhumi Pednekar Distributes Shoes To Migrant Labourers Amid Pandemic; Read Details Here

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood right now. From her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhumi has given several intense performances. In this time of lockdown, several celebs have done there best to help those how are underprivileged.

Many donated to the PM Fund and many made private donations to help people. One such celeb is Bhumi Pedenekar who is still helping migrant and underprivileged labourers who are in need of footwear. Read here to know more about it.

Bhumi Pedneker distributes shoes

Bhumi became a helper for daily wage earners and migrant labourers who are travelling long distances to reach home. She is a brand ambassador of a footwear brand and both the star and the footwear brand came forward and helped the poor and needy. Check the out the pictures here.

Bhumi was seen distributing shoes to men and women. In these pictures, she is seen sporting a dark green t-shirt and blue denim jeans. She also adorned cute baby pink sneakers in the post. She was also seen wearing a mask and protective gloves too.

It was reported that the footwear company working with Bhumi is Lakhani. It was reported that Bhumi has teamed up with The Robin Hood Army which is a volunteer-based, the zero-funds organization. This organization is spread across 12 countries and is active in over 180 cities. It was also reported that about 1000 underprivileged people around Ghaziabad in Murad Nagar, Govindpuram, Vijay Nagar. It was reported that shoes were given to men and women across age-groups.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar has several films under the belt for the year 2020-21. She was last seen in the Vicky Kaushal led film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The film was not a hit at the box office. After this, she was also seen in a cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan she was seen as the friend of the lead actors who they help getaway. The next film she will be seen in is Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The comedy-drama also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar. Other than this she will also be seen in Durgavati, Badhaai Do, and Takht.

(Photo credits: PR Team)

