Bhumi Pednekar Or Deepika Padukone | Who Teamed Up Black Tee With Denim Better?

While Deepika Padukone is considered as one of the leading stars from Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar is one of the rising actors from the new generation. Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with a Kannada film, Aishwarya in 2006. Later, the Bajirao Mastani actor rose to fame in Bollywood by starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

Bhumi Padukone made her huge acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in 2015, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Her debut film itself earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Later, Pednekar rose to prominence by playing headstrong small-town women in the comedy-dramas Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Bala (2019), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone were spotted wearing similar ensembles. Having said that, let us check out who styled the black tee with denim better!

Bhumi Pednekar's Casual Wardrobe -

This casual outfit of Bhumi Pednekar is from the first screening of her film Saand Ki Aankh. Here, she turned up in a black tee sported with blue denim jeans. Bhumi Pednekar's t-shirt was printed with her animated still from Saand Ki Aankh. For glam, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor opted for light makeup and huge silver loop earrings. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Deepika Padukone's outfit -

In one of Deepika's older photoshoots, she was styled in a black t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. Her outfit was over-sized and baggy. She stunned in baggy denim sported with a long yellow belt. Deepika Padukone looked stunning in her black wedges. For glam, she kept her makeup shinny and nude.

