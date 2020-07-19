Bhumi Pednekar Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Who Styled All-denim Dress Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are two Bollywood celebs who have impressed the fashion police with their chic clothing choices. In the past, these two actors were spotted donning similar all-denim dresses. See their pictures and decide whose denim outfit you would add to your closet, Bhumi Pednekar or Priyanka Chopra.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a dark blue denim dress. Her dress had a drape design structure. Bhumi Pednekar's all-denim outfit also had a mid slit design. She sported the attire with a black belt that had holes in it. Bhumi styled her look by folding the long sleeves.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor wore a pair of silver heels that had a bow stuck on it. For makeup, the new generation actor kept it simple with no makeup look. Her hair was also simply left open. Bhumi Pednekar's outfit is designed by Rigu Studio. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In this Instagram post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fan account, the actor was spotted in an all-denim outfit. Her denim dress had a slit thigh design. It was also paired with a similar pattern thin belt. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' outfit had an oversized collar and tiny pockets.

She accessorised her casual look with a simple locket. She can also be seen carrying a tiny blue sling bag. For glam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was styled in a dark makeup look. She opted for black lip colour with bronze highlighting checks. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photos.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is currently roped in for Durgavati and Takht. In G.Ashok's Durgavati, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. And Takht has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. For her next, she has many films in her kitty. Namely, We Can Be Heroes, Sheela, The White Tiger and others are yet to be announced.

