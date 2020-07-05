Bhumi Pednekar Or Radhika Apte: Who Slayed The Green Bikini Look?

Bhumi Pednekar and Radhika Apte are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Bhumi Pednekar has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Radhika Apte has also become a fashionista lately. Recently, we came across pictures of the two actors donning similar green bikinis looks, that warranted a fashion face off-

Bhumi Pednekar vs Radhika Apte- Who wore the baby green bikini better?

Bhumi Pednekar is seen wearing a baby green colour two-piece bikini. She is sitting in the shore enjoying the water waves. Bhumi Pednekar has worn silver colour small hanging earrings and has given her wavy hair a centre partition and tied them in a messy bun at the back of her head. Bhumi Pednekar opted for nude shade makeup.

In comparison to Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte has worn a baby green colour two-piece bikini with small white colour polka dots all over it. She has worn a golden colour accessory around her neck and has worn black colour sunglasses. She has tied her wavy hair in a messy bun at the back of her head. Radhika Apte too has applied nude shade makeup.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen on the big-screen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020), alongside Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar will next be again seen working with Akshay Kumar for G. Ashok's horror thriller movie, Durgavati. The actor is also part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht. Takht boasts of an ensemble star cast including some big names from the industry like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. She will also be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma in the movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

On the other hand, Radhika Apte was last seen on the big screen in the movie Oscar-nominated movie maker Lydia Dean Pilcher’s directorial, Liberte: A Call to Spy (2019) based on the beginning of World War II. The movie also starred Sarah Meghan Thomas who also wrote the script, with Stana Katic, Linus Roache, and Rossif Sutherland as lead characters. In addition, Radhika Apte was all set to play the lead in the television series Shantaram before the global pandemic.

