Bhumi Pednekar Vs Sonam Kapoor: Whose Dramatic Sleeved Gown Do Fans Like More?

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor are successfully grabbing attention with their mesmerising style files. They have not only impressed the fashion police but also have gained popularity for their chic fashion sense. In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor were spotted in similar dramatic sleeved gowns. Let's take a look at who wore the gown ensemble better, Bhumi Pednekar or Sonam Kapoor.

Bhumi Pednekar's red carpet wardrobe

Earlier this year, Bhumi Pednekar shared an Instagram post of her vogue outfit that she wore at Brand Vision Summit and Awards 2020. In this picture, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan star was spotted donning a lush pink ensemble with a deep plunging neckline. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant's red carpet gown had structured dramatic shoulders and thigh-high slit design.

Bhumi Pednekar looked glamourous in her wet hairdo. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar completed her look with nude makeup. She captioned her post as Am blushing ☺️ #hello #monday #love #blushpink. Take a look at the Saand Ki Aankh actor's photos in the deep neckline outfit with a dramatic sleeve design.

Sonam Kapoor's lavender ensemble

Sonam Kapoor wore this outfit at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. The outfit is designed by Mason Yeya. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the Zoya Factor star stunned in a lavender silk gown with dramatic sleeve design. The outfit had a deep plugin neckline. Sonam Kapoor's attire also had a slit thigh look.

Here, the Neerja actor opted for a look inspired by a royal princess. Her hair was left open with a mid parted hairdo. Sonam Kapoor accessorised the red carpet gown with tiny danglers. She also sported chic heels with the ornamental embeds. For glam, Sonam Kapoor was styled in a simple makeup look, using brown shade lipstick. Check out Sonam Kapoor's photos.

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar -

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will next be seen on the big screen in upcomer, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The Bollywood diva also has two widely spoken films in her kitty, namely, Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht.

