Bhumi Pednekar Or Zoey Deutch; Who Wore Yellow Pantsuit Better?

Bhumi Pednekar hs successfully impressed fans with her chic styling sense. Meanwhile, Zoey Deutch, the actor-producer, is one of the leading fashion icons worldwide. In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar and Zoey Deutch were spotted in a similar pantsuit look. See their pictures here and check out who wore the bright yellow outfit better.

Bhumi Pednekar's Yellow Ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar wore this outfit while promoting her film Sonchiriya. Here, the actor can be seen donning a bright yellow pantsuit. The attire had pockets and black buttons attached to the suit, while her pants were loose and flowy. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Bhumi Pednekar's hair was left open with straighten hairdo. She accessorised her outfit with small silver dangles and a similar design finger ring. For glam, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor opted for a simple makeup look with a nude coloured lipstick. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos here.

Zoey Deutch's Yellow Wardrobe

Zoey Deutch's fan account posted her stills from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In this Instagram post, the Zombieland: Double Tap actor stunned in a yellow coloured pantsuit piece. She clubbed the suit with a yellow bralette. The Rebel in the Rye star also sported the look with a pair of bright yellow heels. Zoey Deutch's hair was left open. For glam, she was styled in no-makeup look. Check out actor's photos in the bright yellow pantsuit.

The Saand Ki Aankh actor was last seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. For her next, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Takht. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor has paired up once again with Akshay Kumar for Durgavati. Apart from Takht and Durgavati, Bhumi Pednekar has three other films in her kitty. She will also be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Zoey Deutch was last spotted in Zombieland: Double Tap as Madison. The actor is currently starring in popular American television series The Politician. For her next, she will be seen in Most Dangerous Game.

