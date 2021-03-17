Bhumi Pednekar Reveals She's Keen On Doing A Movie That Highlights Climate Change

Bhumi Pednekar has always been vocal about the problem of climate change and is an active environmentalist. The actress even launched Climate Warrior to provide aid towards preserving the environment and to limit the effects of climate change. In Bhumi Pednekar's recent interaction with ANI, she revealed her desire to work in a film that highlights the impact of climate change.

Bhumi Pednekar's photos and Instagram often feature the actress speaking out about climate change. In her recent interaction, she revealed that she would love to do a movie that highlights the impact of climate change. Bhumi even spoke about her role in the movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, elaborating, "When I did ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, the kind of noise and the kind of reach it had, where India was around the film. Now, post that if we look at the numbers today, there has been a great decline in open defecation.”

Talking about her desire to feature in a movie about climate change, the Shubh Mangal Savdhaan actress said, "So if I get an opportunity to do a film, there are no two ways that I won’t do it. But nevertheless, I don’t think cinema is the only way to bring about that change.”

A quick look at Bhumi Pednekar's movies

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushman Khurrana. She played the role of an overweight bride and the role even fetched her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress is known for portraying headstrong small-town women in her movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sonchiriya and Bala. The actress was next seen as septuagenarian sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Tapsee Pannu. The movie received positive feedback from critics and both Bhumi and Tapsee were lauded for their performance in the movie. Bhumi was last seen in the movie Durgamati which was the remake of the Tamil film of the same name.