Bhumi Pednekar Spreads Awareness On Climate Change; Says 'We Can Still Make A Difference'

Known for being vocal about the dramatic and adverse effects of climate change, actor Bhumi Pednekar is once again coming forward to spread the word even further. From speaking to her fans through conventions and meetups to using her social media fanbase, the actor has never missed the opportunity to create awareness of the dire condition of Earth.

Bhumi Pednekar on climate change

While talking to ANI, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor appeared positive as she attempted to encourage the netizens to take small steps to achieve bigger goals on the path of planet conservation. She said,

''Yes, the awareness that we are in a climate crisis is on the rise but we are nowhere close to what we all should be doing to protect the environment. It will need all of us to be extremely conscious about what we do in our daily lives to protect the future that lies ahead. I can see people engaging and talking about being better and taking care of the planet. Yes, it is a start but there is a long way to go.''

She mentioned Climate Warrior, whose sole aim is raising awareness towards climate conservation. She stated, ''Climate Warrior is doing its bit to raise as much awareness as possible. I have tried to be as active and as vocal about the need for change and the need for climate justice. We will have to come together to ensure that we find solutions in our daily lives. Every bit counts and every bit matters.''

'Together people can make a difference'

While the actor believed in taking a personal step, she also stated that working together towards a single cause can benefit majorly for the planet. She added, ''We can still make a difference. We can save the planet and we must do so. I will continue to raise my voice, collaborate with climate warriors and try and educate as many people as possible. I hope everyone does the same. That's my vision for climate warriors because we all have to be climate warriors to save our planet and our future generations.''

The 32-year-old actor expressed her concern over the extremely unpredictable climate of the earth saying, ''We can see that we are experiencing extreme weather conditions and that will only deteriorate further in the coming years. Researchers and data is telling us this so it's no longer an assumption. We will have to be conscious about the crisis we are in and how much worse it will get in the new decades.''

On the work front, the actor will be seen in movies like Raksha Bandhan, Badhaai Do and Takht.

