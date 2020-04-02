Bhumi Pednekar Feels Being Self-critical Essential For Self-improvement, Know Why

Bhumi Pednekar, who is considered as the new generation superstar has given the industry some notable movies and characters to remember. Right from gaining popularity for her role to churning movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Sandh Ki Aankh and others, Bhumi Pednekar has inclined her career graph to amazing heights. In a recent interview with an entertainment daily, Bhumi Pednekar talked about her movie choices, life as a star and her love for men.

When Bhumi Pednekar was asked how it feels to be a star, she replied saying she admires the love she gets from the fans. However, she also feels the challenge of improving in every film. Bhumi Pednekar shared that she is insecure as an actor. Every time the Saand Ki Aankh actor watches her movie, she feels like she could have done better, she added. According to Bhumi Pednekar, 'being self-critical is essential for self-improvement'.

Talking about her movie choices, Bhumi Pednekar explained how overwhelmed she was with all her projects like Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. These films did not just make an impact on the big-screens but also gave her a few learnings in return. Furthermost, the Bhoot actor revealed how difficult it was for her to play the small-town girl roles as she was bought up in Bombay. Bhumi feels proud of the transformation she makes. Bhumi Pednekar also added that she looks for characters, not projects.

Another important topic Bhumi Pednekar spoke about was feminism. Bhumi Pedenakar stated that she is a true feminist and suggests every girl to consider herself a feminist. She further added that being a feminist doesn’t mean that she dislikes or hates men. Both the sexes need to co-exist, she said. She added that she loves men but believes in equal rights and opportunities for both the genders.

