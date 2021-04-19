Bhumi Pednekar Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says 'Am Negative But Positive For Life'

On April 18, 2021, Bhumi Pednekar took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID-19. The actor dropped a stunning picture of herself and shared the health update and that her 'isolation is over'. She wrote that she tested 'negative but is 'positive about life'. Bhumi tested positive for the virus in the first week of April.

Bhumi Pednekar's COVID Update

In the picture, she can be seen sporting a white top. She has lined her eyes with kohl and has worn pink lipstick. Her short hair is styled in loose beach waves and she has kept it open. Her nails are perfectly manicured and painted red. One can see her flaunting an intense look and looking into the camera confidently. As for the caption, she has written, "Am 'negative' but super 'positive' about life '#NoCorona', '#HealthyAndWise', '#IsolationOver'".

As soon as Bhumi Pednekar's health update was shared, many of her fans and followers were quick enough to drop positive comments. Dia Mirza and Rubina Bajwa dropped several red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, "Caption is motivating" with a shining star emoji and a red heart. Another one wrote, "Hot chocolate" with red hearts. A netizen commented, "Amazing" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another user wrote, "Prettiest girl ever seen" with a red heart.

Bhumi Pednekar is an active Instagram as she is constantly updating her fans about her health. After recovering, the Durgamati actor took the initiative to 'identify resources to enable facilitation and access to medical supplies'. She dropped a two-picture long note informing her fans and followers that 'she is trying her level best to verify the numbers/ contacts which are shared with her on a rampant and daily basis. She further wrote, "There might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake. Please do let me know and I will immediately remove the same. This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead of us". She concluded, "Please be patient and don't lose hope! We are in this together, Love, Bhumi".

A peek into Bhumi Pednekar's photos

Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

