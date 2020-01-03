Bhumi Pednekar To Make A Special Appearance In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar's appearance in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was confirmed on Friday. She was seen opposite Khurrana in the prequel of the upcoming movie titled Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Having Bhumi on board has made the entire team ‘extremely happy’, claims the producer of the movie. Her presence in the movie was confirmed by ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. Check out the post here.

First glimpse... #BhumiPednekar makes a special appearance in #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Stars #AyushmannKhurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai... 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/jgI2EE1ZEg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

In the above post, the trade analyst has also shared the first glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar in the movie. Speaking about the Saand Ki Aankh actor joining the cast of the movie, he was heard saying that Pednekar was a part of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan family and that they couldn’t imagine making the sequel to the film without her. He also revealed a detail about Bhumi’s character, stating that she plays a special appearance in the narrative. The movie is also produced by Bhushan Kumar, who added that Bhumi Pednekar being a part of the upcoming movie adds great value to the storyline. He also praised Bhumi Pednekar by calling her an amazing actor and adding that he’s glad that Bhumi is a part of the movie.

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released an animated teaser of the movie online. The teaser revealed the characters from the movie. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is based on homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, the movie also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who played Ayushmann Khurrana’s parents in the movie Badhai Ho. The movie also stars Jitendra Kumar, Pankhuri Awasthy, Sunita Rajwar, Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo, and Neeraj Singh. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The movie is expected to clash with Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre, as it will release on February 21, 2020.

