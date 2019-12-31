'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Chhalaang' And Other Bollywood Comedies Releasing In 2020

Bollywood has witnessed several successful movies this year. From Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala to Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, several movies lightened up our mood from exam and workplace stress. With the great end to 2019, the coming year will be loaded with great content. We have compiled some of the highly-anticipated movies to release in 2020 that will make you burst out laughing.

1. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

This romantic comedy-drama movie is starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles. Based on homosexuality, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Bhumi Pednekar starrer 2017 Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, this film is slated to theatrically release on February 21, 2020. Khurrana shared the first look of the movie on his Instagram on November 15.

2. Chhalaang

This Hansal Mehta-directorial was earlier named as Turram Khan. In December, this movie was renamed as Chhalaang. Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Barucha in the lead roles, this social comedy movie is produced under the banners of Ajay Devgn Films and Luv Films. Chhalaang is set in the backdrop of a small town of Uttar Pradesh. This flick is scheduled to theatrically release on January 31, 2020.

3. Angrezi Medium

This comedy-drama movie stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in the prominent roles. Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 movie Hindi Medium which featured Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar as leading characters. This flick is helmed by Homi Adajania and produced under the banner of Maddock Films. Angrezi Medium is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

