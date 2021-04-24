Bhumi Pednekar To Sonu Sood: Bollywood Celebs Who Spread COVID-19 Awareness This Week

Last week Union Health Ministry informed that India is reporting the sharpest growth rate of 7.6 per cent in new COVID-19 cases, leading to an alarming rise in the daily number of active cases in the country. While the Maharashtra government has imposed strict lockdown in the state, likewise following COVID-19 guidelines has become mandatory throughout the country. Strict actions are taken against those who have been found flouting the protocols. Amidst this, many Bollywood celebs have come forward to raise awareness about the pandemic amongst citizens. Here’s how celebs alerted their followers this week:

Bhumi Pednekar

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Bhumi Pednekar has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Although the star has quarantined herself, she continues to raise awareness about plasma donation. In her latest Instagram post, she said, “INDIA we need you to come forward and donate plasma NOW”. She previously also posted a guide video for those who want to donate plasma but are unaware of the process. She said, “Your 1 donation can save a life”.

Sonam Kapoor

Just like Bhumi Pednekar, even Sonam Kapoor has come forward to encourage people to donate plasma. Along with it, the actor has also used her social media platform to help COVID patients in need. She has shared mini-guides for caring for someone in hospital with COVID-19, a guide to plasma donation, and last but not least a guide on how to recover from the contagious virus. Check out the posts below:

Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood who has been hailed as people’s messiah amidst the pandemic, unfortunately also ended up contracting the virus. However, this did not stop him from helping people, which he had been doing since the beginning of the lockdown. In one of his recent posts, Sonu shared the statistics of requests he had received for beds and COVID-19 medicines, and the actual numbers that he could arrange. The numbers indicate that the situation is yet grim and everyone must obey the COVID protocols.

Gurmeet Chaudhary

Gurmeet Chaudhary is another actor who has come forward to help the underprivileged amidst the COVID-19 scarce. The actor and his team are helping patients to procure bed availability during this shortage period. He has been constantly sharing helpline numbers via social media that may prove to be helpful for those in need.

(Promo Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar & Sonu Sood Instagram)