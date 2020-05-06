Bhumi Pednekar And Nora Fatehi Amp Up Glam Quotient Pink Co-ords; Who Wore It Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi have time and again impressed the masses with their on-point fashion statements. While Bhumi Pednekar is considered as one of the leading actors from the new-gen, Nora Fatehi is a Canadian model and dancer who is best known for her Bollywood dance songs. Bhumi Pednekar debuted in Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in 2015, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Her performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Later, Bhumi Pednekar rose to prominence with her strong-minded small-town women roles in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Bala (2019), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Whereas, on the other hand, Nora Fatehi made her acting debut in Bollywood with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. However, the film did not do much well at the box office. Nora Fatehi also gained a huge fan following in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in films like Temper, and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni. In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi stunned in pink co-ords look, take a look at who wore the ensemble better.

Bhumi Pednekar's Pink Wardrobe -

This is widely considered to be one of Bhumi Pednekar's most memorable looks. In this playful look, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a pink velvet co-ord. The coat and pants co-ordinated. The co-ord out was paired with an orange tank top. Bhumi kept it low with minimal accessories. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame opted for rosy pink heels and glossy lips to complete her chic look. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Nora Fatehi's Baby Pink ensembles -

Nora Fatehi, here, looks stylish with her pink and pink attire. The co-ords were designed with flare sequence. Nora Fatehi posed in a crop-blouse sported with baggy pants. The Street Dancer 3D actor also had her hair dyed, similar to her outfit. For makeup, Nora Fatehi went for golden smokey eyes. She also had a belly button piercing. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram.

On the social media front, Bhumi Pednekar has garnered 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Whereas Nora Fatehi has a fan following of 12.9 million followers on Instagram. Check out Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi's Instagram for more fashion cues.

