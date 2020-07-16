Bhumi Pednekar With Kartik Aaryan Or Akshay Kumar: Who Makes A Better Pair?

Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut in the year 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, sharing screen space opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Within a span of five years in the industry, Bhumi has churned out quite a few Bollywood blockbusters. She has also worked with many leading stars. Check out Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar, whose chemistry with Bhumi Pednekar impressed the audience.

Bhumi Pednekar with Kartik Aaryan -

Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan have worked together only in one film. Last year (2019), the duo's chemistry was introduced by Mudassar Aziz in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The romantic comedy-drama flick also stars Ananya Panday. This film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name.

Here, While Kartik Aaryan played Pati, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday portrayed Patni and Woh, respectively. Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. Released on December 6, 2019, the Bollywood remake grossed over ₹117 crores of worldwide earnings. Gaining positive reviews by critics, Pati Patni Aur Woh was rated 3.5 out 5 stars by most of the reviewers.

Bhumi Pednekar's Collaboration with Akshay Kumar -

Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar will soon be seen again together sharing the screen space in G. Ashok's Durgavati. The actors will collaborate almost after three years. Durgavati is a horror-thriller Bollywood remake of Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer and Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar's chemistry was first seen in 2017 in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This film is a satirical comedy that deals with a common social issue experienced in India. It supports governmental campaigns to improve hygiene conditions in India, with an importance on the elimination of open excretion, especially in rural areas.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha showcases India's toilet problem, which is caused by their cultural and religious sentiments. The film was a commercial success, becoming Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film all time, it grossed 311.5 crores worldwide. It was also Akshay Kumar's first film to enter the 300 crore club.

