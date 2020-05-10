Bhumi Pednekar's Best Scenes From Movie 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Saand Ki Aankh is 2019 film starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. This highly dramatized version of a real-life story is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by none other than Anurag Kashyap. The movie tells the real-life story of two sharpshooter women who are in their 60s yet still going strong. They live in a patriarchal society and prove their potential to the men who try to control their lives.

The movie is popular for its intense as well as funny scenes. Both Bhumi and Taapsee gave a memorable performance. Take a look at some of the most interesting and inspiring scenes below.

Prakashi and Chandro Tomar showcase their shooting skills

In this scene, Bhumi Pednekar aka Chandro Tomar displays her shooting skills to a village local who is amazed by her. Both the dadis in the film are around 60 years old. They live in a patriarchal society where their hard-earned money goes to the men. Fed up by this and given how much of a fine shot they are, they release themselves by taking a shot at the practising grounds. These dadis prove that they know their way around guns. They both hit the bullseye in the sequence.

Prakashi and Chandro Tomar stand up to misogynistic men

In this scene, the village men discuss regarding the dadis' new shooting venture. They make fun of their own who reside in the village. To this, Chandro stands up and talks to Prakashi regarding this. Prakashi then talks to the men regarding social parity. She says that her hard-earned money goes to the men's pockets all the time and that she's done with this. Prakashi and Chandro work hard for a living, and despite earning money, it goes to them. That is what makes them furious and enables them to engage in a verbal battle with the men. The men then lash out at her to which, she does the best she can. She picks up a gun and shoots a warning shot. This scene is sad as well as empowering.

