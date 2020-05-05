Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare': What To Expect From Her Next?

In 2018, the makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare announced the movie would have Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Alankrita Shrivastava is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner ALT Entertainment. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also features Vikrant Massey, Kubra Sait, Amol Parashar, and Karan Kundra in pivotal roles. Here's what to expect from the forthcoming movie.

The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial reportedly follows the lives of two cousins-Dolly and Kitty. In an old interview with an online portal, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that the film is a celebration of sisterhood and love. Talking more about her character, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she would be playing the role of a 22-year-old small-town girl espousing big ambitions and aspirations. Meanwhile, reports have it that Konkana Sen Sharma plays the role of a doting homemaker in the film.

She is a crazy dreamer full of love and hope. She is weird..very weird, her faith in love and her ambition to do better is infectious.

She is a character I’ve had such fun playing. No inhibitions and Fears. I will miss you kitty. (1) pic.twitter.com/iGpLx08A4v — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 13, 2019

Interestingly, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will mark the reunion of Konkana Sen Sharma and Alankrita Shrivastava. The director and actor duo's last collaboration- Lipstick Under My Burkha, earned big numbers at the box office and critical acclaim. With Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Konkana and Alankrita will reportedly tell a story of aspiration and sisterhood. Awaiting its theatrical release, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last year. With many reasons to watch the movie in theatres, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Bala. The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam in the lead, narrates the tale of a young man who finds it hard to tackle his premature balding. The movie released in 2019 managed to work wonders at the box office and was appreciated by the critics too.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The Karan Johar directorial is currently in pre-production.

