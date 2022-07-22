Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Celebration: Akshay Kumar Sings For Her In London; Watch

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently celebrated her birthday on July 18 and wishes poured in from her fans and friends from the film industry online. The actor has now taken to her social media account to share a glimpse into her birthday celebration, which witnessed her Raksha Bandhan co-star Akshay Kumar singing to her. The duo's much-awaited film is set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.

Bhumi Pednekar's birthday celebration

The Badhaai Do actor took to her Instagram account and shared a reel including several glimpses of her birthday celebration. In the clip, she was seen getting ready for her big day as her team did her make-up. She was accompanied by her Raksha Bandhan co-star Akshay Kumar and director, Anand L Rai, who celebrated her birthday in style in London.

Akshay was seen in a bright red suit as he sang happy birthday to his co-star before the audience, who cheered on the duo. Bhumi looked stunning in a stunning black saree, which she wore with a matching shimmering blouse. She called it an 'unforgettable day' as she was seen cutting a cake with her team as fans surrounded them.

She wrote, "This is how my bday went- @akshaykumar sang happy birthday for me with a large crowd cheering. @aanandlrai sir gave me the sweetest surprise and our film #rakshabandhan was showered with so much love. Thank you, London for giving me an unforgettable day."

Bhumi Pednekar movies

The actor is known for her films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and many more. She is currently gearing up for Raksha Bandhan, in which she will reunite with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star.

The film will release on August 11, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the duo share the screen again. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film has been helmed by Ajay Bahl and is touted to be a suspense drama thriller, which has piqued fans' interest.

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar