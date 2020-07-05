Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' And Other Films With Seema Pahwa

Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then the new generation actor has churned out several Bollywood hits and worked with many well-known stars. Seema Pahwa is one such co-star Bhumi Pednekar has delivered three movies with. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's movies with Seema Pahwa.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is Bhumi Pednekar's debut film released in the year 2015. The romantic comedy-drama is written and directed by Sharat Katariya. In this film, Seema Pahwa plays Bhumi Pednekar's mother. Dum Laga Ke Haisha features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles. Its final worldwide gross was Rs 71.85 crore. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the first installment of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise. The comedy-drama speaks about erectile dysfunction faced by Ayushmann Khurrana's character. In the film, Seema Pahwa plays Bhumi Pednekar's mother. Seema was also nominated at Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress for this role. The film is the remake of the director, Aanand L Rai's own Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan also had a second part, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The comedy-drama flick grossed over Rs. 64.54 crores as their final box office collection.

Bala

Bala was one of the highest-grossing films of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala revolves around a man and his ways to deal with hair loss. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa. The comedy-drama pulled off a worldwide gross of Rs 171.45 crores. In Bala, Seema Pahwa played Bhumi Pednekar's mausi, mother's sister. Her character also talks about body shaming. Seema Pahwa was again nominated at Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen sharing the silver screen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with Konkana Sen Sharma, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. For her next, the Saand Ki Aankh star will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Takht. Bhumi Pednekar has paired up once again with Akshay Kumar for Durgavati.

