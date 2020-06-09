The two very popular actors from the new generation of Bollywood diva, Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha are not only seizing the audience's attention for their compelling performances but also winning hearts with the inspirational style files. In the recent past, Bhumi and Nushrat were spotted in a similar red ensemble. Bhumi Pednekar's leather pants or Nushrat Bharucha's shorts, whose red lowers do you love the most?

Bhumi Pednekar's Leather Pants

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram is the perfect place to look when it comes to picking an outfit for any occasion or event. She is known to set style trends with everything she wears. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star also has a chic and trendy collection of pants. These leather pants are one of them.

Here, in this casual airport look, the Saand Ki Aankh actor turned up in a Fila outfit. She wore a simple black t-shirt sported with red leather pants and a tied jacket on the waist. Keeping the look simple, Bhumi Pednekar accessorised the outfit with black oversized square glasses. She also clubbed the look with black boots. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Nushrat Bharucha's Gym Shorts

Nushrat Bharucha is known for stealing hearts with her style game. Known for her bold choices in fashion, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has always managed to draw attraction from the fashion police on social media. In this Instagram post, Nushrat Bharucha donned a white body fit crop top. The blouse was paired with red hot shorts. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has sported the look with no makeup and simple hairdo. She clubbed it with black boots.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nushrat and Bhumi have several upcoming films this year. Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the upcoming film, Hurdang. Furthermore, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao also have upcoming film Chhalaang that is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar's film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare release is still awaited. The Bollywood diva also has two widely spoken films in her kitty -- namely, Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht.

