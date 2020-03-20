Bhumi Pednekar's Love For Chic Pants Is Real; Her Pictures Are Proof

Bhumi Pednekar is considered as of the most stylish and fashionable divas from Bollywood's new generation. Apart from her versatility in acting and stellar performances in every movie she has been a part of, Bhumi Pednekar is also spotted rocking the social media game. Her Instagram is the perfect place to look when it comes to picking an outfit for any occasion or event. She is known to set style trends with everything she wears. Here are some of Bhumi's chic and trendy pants you can take fashion cues from.

Leather Pants

Here, Bhumi Pednekar posed wearing ochre leather pants. The chic lowers were sported with similar coloured turtle neck top. To complement the look, Bhumi donned a long denim oversized coat.

In this casual airport look, the Saand Ki Aankh actor turned up in a Fila outfit. She wore a simple black t-shirt sported with red leather pants and a tied jacket on the waist. Keeping the look simple, Bhumi Pednekar accessorised the outfit with black oversized square glasses.

Paired with White -

In this picture, Bhumi Pednekar sported a grey jacket. The oversized long coat was paired with khaki formal pants tucked with a white off-shoulder top. The Lust Stories actor left her hair open with a mid-parted hairstyle.

Here, Bhumi Pednekar teaches how to slay the white shirt and blue jeans look. She was seen wearing a plain white shirt with dramatic sleeves and bell-bottom jeans. The casual look was made more elegant with simple double hoop earrings.

Co-ords -

In this playful look, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a pink velvet co-ords. The coat and pants co-ordinated and were paired with an orange tank top. Keeping it low with minimal accessories, she opted for rosy pink heels and glossy lips.

