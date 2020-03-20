Bhumi Pednekar Is A Big-time Foodie, And These Pictures Are Proof

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sandh Ki Aankh, and more, the actor has successfully made a unique place of her own in Bollywood. Bhumi entered the Hindi film industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

In the film, Bhumi Pednekar played the character of a fat Indian bride. Bhumi had to actually gain weight to suit the character perfectly. However, in just months, Bhumi was back to being as slim and fit as ever. Although Bhumi is conscious about her health and fitness, she is often spotted enjoying various types of food items, through her official social media handle. Here is proof that Bhumi Pednekar is a major foodie.

Here's proof that Bhumi Pednekar is a big-time foodie

Bhumi Pednekar is seen enjoying an ice cream. The actor has worn black and white clothes and left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. Bhumi has made a quirky expression of the picture, and the caption suggests that she spent her Valentine's day alone, enjoying by herself.

Bhumi is seen sipping on a milkshake with a reusable straw. The actor has worn a white top and tied her hair at the front. The caption of the picture suggests that Bhumi was trying to promote the ban of plastic and giving fans lessons about using reusable straws.

Bhumi Pednekar is seen enjoying a proper healthy and delicious meal. The actor has worn a white bath-robe and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. The caption suggests that the actor was completing the ‘WhatsInYourDabba’ challenge, started by Tweak India. Bhumi Pednekar’s co-star, Akshay Kumar nominated her for the challenge.

Bhumi Pednekar looks as happy as a kid in a candy store, with all her birthday cakes in front of her. She has worn a white top with ink blue floral print on it. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. The actor is seen celebrating her birthday with her mother and sister.

This is a throwback picture of Bhumi slurping on some Ramen. She has worn a blacktop. The actor has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look.

