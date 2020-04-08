The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar's Mood These Days Is All About Staying Safe And Spreading Awareness

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is a big mood during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor is staying home and expressing her gratitude to all the hard-working people. Read on

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
bhumi pednekar

During COVID-19 lockdown, several celebrities are experimenting with their looks. From giving themselves a haircut to styling their entire look, celebs are doing it all. They are having fun or at least passing the time with their creative ways.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Likes Her Clothes To Define 'power' And 'strength'

Among all the celebrities, Bhumi Pednekar has also stepped up and posted several photos expressing her gratitude to the hard-working people of the nation during this time. Pednekar is filled with all the energy during this lockdown and it shows her mood these days is a clear indication of her enthusiasm to spread awareness and do the right thing. Let's take a look at the photos from Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram from her quarantine days below.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's 5 PM Routine Truly Encapsulates The Mood Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Bhumi Pednekar's pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

She can be seen chilling in this photo and is wearing an orange-coloured top. The actor looks relaxed and is fighting the pandemic by staying home, just like all of us. She is also a part of a song released by Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani and Cape of Good Films. The song is about the fight against COVID-19.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

In this photo, Bhumi is glowing and is seen in her workout attire. Pednekar is rocking an athleisure-style outfit in this one. She is also motivating her fans and followers to stay home and fight the virus. Check out more photos from Bhumi Pednekar''s Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

In this photo, Bhumi is expressing her gratitude to the hard-working people of the nation. She also says that she's doing her bit by staying home. She expressed her gratitude to all the doctors, the frontline workers, and their families.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi posted this picture on World Health Day, which comes on 7th April. She thanked all the doctors, primary health caregivers, medical staff and all frontline workers and their families. Bhumi is doing her bit by staying home, are you?

 

 

